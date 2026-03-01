India vs West Indies - Who Qualifies For T20 WC Semi-Final if Rain Washes Out Super 8 Clash in Kolkata?

India vs West Indies: We are in for a mouthwatering clash that starts in a few hours from now at the Mecca of Cricket in India - the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is a Super 8 T20 World Cup match between India and West Indies and the stakes are sky-high, With a spot in the semi-final at stake, it is all to play for in the virtual quarter-final. There is little to no doubt that home favourites India would be the side expected to win the contest, but will rain play spoilsport?

What Happens if Rain Washes Away Game?

First of all, there is no Reserve Day for a Super 8 game. So in case a game cannot be completed on the scheduled day of the match, then that is it. In case, the Super 8 clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is washed away - what happens - who goes through? Both the sides have 2 points from 2 matches with West Indies slightly ahead on Net Run Rate (NRR). And India losing to South Africa in an embarrassing fashion did no good to their NRR. In case the game does ot complete due to rain or some other factor - West Indies would go through to the final four based on a superior NRR.

There is only one semi-final spot left. The three semi-finalists are South Africa, England, New Zealand and tonight we would have the fourth semi-finalist.

Kolkata Weather

Does anyone have to worry about the Kolkata weather? Not really, there is no chance of rain intervening and playing spoilsport. This means there would be a full game and a winner as well. It is expected to be a full house at the Eden Gardens for the game and the atmosphere is bound to be electric.