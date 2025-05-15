'Ab Title Pakka': RCB Fans Elated Over Reports Claiming Josh Hazlewood's Return to India For IPL 2025 Resumption

Updated May 15th 2025, 12:24 IST
IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Once the IPL 2025 season was suspended, fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise may have felt most heart broken as they were believing that this year they could break the IPL title drought. Once it was suspended, they were heartbroken and to make matters worse, reports claimed that Australian veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood may not return.
But now, it is understood that Hazlewood is going to return to India and that has gotten the RCB fans excited. Hazlewood was in top form with 18 wickets in 10 games and that is exactly when IPL was suspended indefinitely due to the tensions between India-Pakistan. Now that a ceasefire has been reached between the two nations, IPL resumes. Here is how fans are reacting to the news of Hazlewood's return to India.
RCB are in the second spot with eight wins in 11 games. They look good to make the playoff. Kohli, who is currently holding onto the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter, would be the key for RCB when IPL resumes.
Not just Kohli, Hazlewood would also be an important cog in the wheel for the South Indian franchise. For the unversed, RCB is one of the few teams that are yet to win the IPL silverware and this year, things are looking promising at this moment. RCB takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on May 17. The Bengaluru-based franchise beat Kolkata when they faced each other before the tournament was suspended.
Published May 15th 2025, 12:14 IST