'Ab Title Pakka': RCB Fans Elated Over Reports Claiming Josh Hazlewood's Return to India For IPL 2025 Resumption

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Once the IPL 2025 season was suspended, fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise may have felt most heart broken as they were believing that this year they could break the IPL title drought. Once it was suspended, they were heartbroken and to make matters worse, reports claimed that Australian veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood may not return.

But now, it is understood that Hazlewood is going to return to India and that has gotten the RCB fans excited. Hazlewood was in top form with 18 wickets in 10 games and that is exactly when IPL was suspended indefinitely due to the tensions between India-Pakistan. Now that a ceasefire has been reached between the two nations, IPL resumes. Here is how fans are reacting to the news of Hazlewood's return to India.

‘RCB to The Title' - Fans React

Can RCB Break The Title Drought?

RCB are in the second spot with eight wins in 11 games. They look good to make the playoff. Kohli, who is currently holding onto the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter, would be the key for RCB when IPL resumes.

