'Didn't Like Virat Kohli...': Ex-RCB Icon AB De Villiers Makes Sensational Claim Ahead of IPL 2025 Resumption

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Spotlight would be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday. While it is be the much-awaited resumption of the cash-rich T20 league, it will also be Kohli's first cricket game after calling it a day from Test cricket. Kohli announced his retirement from Tests in what can be labelled as an ‘untimely’ call. While the cricketing fraternity paid tribute to Kohli, his dear friend and an ex-RCB cricketer AB de Villiers, made a massive confession recently.

'Didn't really like him'

In the video clip shared on ICC's Instagram, the ex-RCB cricketer said, "Before knowing him, I didn't really like him."

“Virat is like a cricketing brother to me now — someone I grew very fond of after knowing him better. On the field, he’s a formidable opponent. Initially, I didn’t like him much because he was so talented and fiercely competitive — much like myself,” de Villiers said.

“We both have a strong desire to win and to contribute fully to our teams. When that drive is challenged, it brings out an aggressive, combative side. That’s exactly how Virat was when we faced off," he added.

Can RCB Break The Title Drought?

RCB are in the second spot with eight wins in 11 games. They look good to make the playoff. Kohli, who is currently holding onto the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter, would be the key for RCB when IPL resumes.