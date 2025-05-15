'One Of The Worst Airlines': PBKS Batters Shashank Singh Slams Indigo Airlines As Luggage Not Reaches Jaipur Ahead Of IPL 2025 Restart

Following the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely as the situation between the two countries got worse and all of the foreign players were suspended. As the tensions between the countries started to come down and the situation on the border got cooler, it was decided that the IPL will resume once again from 17th May 2025. In the restart of the IPL, the tournament will only take place in six locations across the country with the final taking place on 3rd June 2025.

Indigo Airlines Fail To Deliver Shashank Singh's Luggage

As the Indian Premier League is restarting once again on 17th May 2025, Punjab Kings will be taking on Rajasthan Royals on May 18th in Jaipur. However ahead of the match, Shashank Singh was stuck in an ordeal as he boarded an Indigo flight to Jaipur, but his luggage never arrived in the ‘Pink City’.

Following the incident, Shashank Singh took to social media platform Instagram as he slammed Indigo Airlines.

“Well done @indigo.6e! One of the Worst airlines of our country. My luggage was supposed to reach Jaipur with me and currently it’s in Bangalore. I don’t how in the world they can do such smart things. Absolutely poor management when it comes to communication and of course when it comes to arrogance they are top notch. Plus, Jaipur Indigo staff have gone incommunicado. They aren’t receiving my calls nor updating me on the status of my luggage. Beats me how such inefficiency survives!” said Shashank Singh in his Instagram story.

