'Ab Toh Retire ho Gaya': Rishabh Pant Roasts Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir's Response is Unmissable | WATCH

England vs India: The Indian team is currently in England for the five-match Test series. Rishabh Pant and coach Gautam Gambhir are also in England. But, before leaving for the big tour, the duo appeared in a popular Comedy show. The were on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', when the host Kapil Sharma asked Pant about who is the 'Jethani' in the side, the person who takes most decisions.

To this, Pant chuckled and revealed it is former India captain Rohit Sharma. Pant also went onto remind all that Rohit has retired. When he reminded all that Rohit had retired, Gambhir had a huge laugh.

"Ab toh retire ho gaya. Yeah, take his name now that he has retired."

Meanwhile, the focus would be in Edgbaston firmly. India is playing the second Test at Birmingham after having lost the first at Headingley. During the Headingley Test, Pant hit a century in both his outings.

India Dominate At Edgbaston

Thanks to newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill's 269 and Mohammed Siraj's six wickets, India find themselves in a position of strength after Day 3. India are currently leading by 244 runs with two days to go. It has already been an exciting Test match and the next two days is expected to offer the same. On Day 4, it would be interesting to see how the strip plays. Both sides would look to start the day well and hence the first hour of the first session becomes extremely important.