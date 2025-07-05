WATCH | Shubman Gill Hilariously Turns Umpire During Edgbaston Test

England vs India: Captain Shubman Gill has risen to the challenge and how. After batting for nearly two days and scoring 269, he put his side well and truly ahead at Birmingham. And just after that, he took a sharp catch at slips to send the dangerous Ben Duckett packing early during England's first innings. The Gill show did not stop there as on Day 3, he turned umpire hilariously. Gill was not on-the-field and Rishabh Pant was the acting captain. Mohammed Siraj hit Brydon Carse on his pads and appealed in the 88th over.

The umpire turned it down and then Pant went for the DRS. Gill, who was with the others near the ropes, raised his finger. As it turned out, the DRS worked in India's favour as Carse was dismissed. Siraj picked up his fourth wickets.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, India have a 244-run lead in the Edgbaston Test with two days to go. Without a doubt, Gill and his players would be pushing for a win to level the series.

Earlier on Day 3, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook produced a stunning England fightback via their huge 303-run stand for the sixth wicket. For India, it was Mohammed Siraj with six wickets who was the best bowler on display. But India continued to hold a strong position as their lead went past 200 at stumps on day three.

Ind vs Eng, Day 3, Brief scores: