IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan Backs India To Level Series At Edgbaston- 'Should Be 1-1 Going To Lord’s'

Updated 5 July 2025 at 12:43 IST
IND vs ENG: India's push for an equaliser in the five-match Test series is looking very likely after the visitors finished day three of the second Test match on top. Riding on Shubman Gill's brilliant 269 and Mohammed Siraj's brilliant six-wicket haul, India have dictated the terms at Edgbaston so far.
After England chased down a brilliant 371 runs in the 4th innings at Headingley, India will seek to pile up a target in excess of 450 runs in the second innings. They are currently leading England by 244 runs, and with a tall batting order coming up, Michael Vaughan predicted the visitors will win the Edgbaston Test and make it 1-1, leading to the much-anticipated third Test at Lord's
In an interaction with Cricbuzz, he said, “India should win this game, it should be 1-1 going to Lord's. Bumrah will come back into the side, probably at the expense of Prasidh Krishna. If India play the same intense cricket they have done for three days, if they can carry on that mindset they should ask enough questions of England this week to level the series.”
Also Read: Shubman Gill's Stellar Double Century Fuels IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Test Dream In England: 'He Is A Role Model For Us'
Shubman Gill lived up to the expectations once again and his brilliant 269 has now paved for India a famous win at a venue they haven't managed to grind up a victory yet. They have played eight matches in Birmingham so far and have lost seven while drawing one Test. They last lost to England in the rescheduled 5th match of the five-match Test series in 2022. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit centuries each as England pulled off their highest-ever run chase in Test cricket. But luck is on India's side this time, and given their fluency in the batting lineup, the likes of KL Rahul, Gill and Rishabh Pant should utilise this opportunity to inflict more misery on Ben Stokes and Co.
Published 5 July 2025 at 12:43 IST