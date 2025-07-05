IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan Backs India To Level Series At Edgbaston- 'Should Be 1-1 Going To Lord’s'

IND vs ENG: India's push for an equaliser in the five-match Test series is looking very likely after the visitors finished day three of the second Test match on top. Riding on Shubman Gill's brilliant 269 and Mohammed Siraj's brilliant six-wicket haul, India have dictated the terms at Edgbaston so far.

Michael Vaughan Backed India To Win Edgbaston Test

After England chased down a brilliant 371 runs in the 4th innings at Headingley, India will seek to pile up a target in excess of 450 runs in the second innings. They are currently leading England by 244 runs, and with a tall batting order coming up, Michael Vaughan predicted the visitors will win the Edgbaston Test and make it 1-1, leading to the much-anticipated third Test at Lord's

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, he said, “India should win this game, it should be 1-1 going to Lord's. Bumrah will come back into the side, probably at the expense of Prasidh Krishna. If India play the same intense cricket they have done for three days, if they can carry on that mindset they should ask enough questions of England this week to level the series.”

History Beckons For India At Edgbaston