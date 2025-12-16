Abhigyan Kundu Creates History With Milestone Knock In U19 Asia Cup 2025, Registers India’s First Youth ODI Double Hundred

India U19 cricketer Abhigyan Kundu has made history in youth ODIs with a landmark knock in the U19 Asia Cup 2025. He is now the first Indian to score a double hundred in Youth ODIs. Kundu etched the feat against Malaysia during a match in Dubai.

The Boys in Blue were on a rampage after being asked to bat first. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi powered their sides with solid knocks and stabilised the team despite a couple of early dismissals. But Abhigyan Kundu was a man on a mission when he appeared to bat.

Abhigyan Kundu Creates History with Double Hundred in U19 Asia Cup 2025

At the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, Abhigyan Kundu walked in to bat following Vaibhav Suryavanshi's dismissal. The wicketkeeper-batter delivered an unbeaten 125-ball 209, putting India in the driver's seat against Malaysia in the group stage match-up.

Abhigyan Kundu's unbeaten 209 has helped him become the first Indian to score a double hundred in Youth ODIs. He is also the second batter to score a double ton in the U19 ODIs. South Africa's Jorich Van Schalkwyk currently has the highest individual score in Youth ODIs, scoring 215 against Zimbabwe in July 2025.

Advertisement

The wicketkeeper-batter also eclipsed fellow teammate Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record for securing the highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs.

Advertisement

Players With The Highest Individual Scores In Youth ODIs

Cricketer's Name Team Runs Scored Against Location Jorich van Schalkwyk South Africa U19 215 Zimbabwe U19 Harare Abhigyan Kundu India U19 209* Malaysia Dubai Hasitha Boyagoda Sri Lanka U19 191 Kenya U19 Lincoln Jakob Bhula New Zealand U19 180 Kenya U19 Christchurch Theo Doropoulos Australia U19 179* England U19 Sydney

India U19 Put Up A Solid Target For Malaysia In U19 Asia Cup 2025

India U19 did not run out of gas against Malaysia in the group-stage match during the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi started things off with a solid 26-ball fifty, displaying sheer grit and raw power.

Vedant Trivedi also contributed with a solid 90 off 106, helping India remain stable despite the dismissals of captain Ayush Mhatre and Vihan Malhotra.