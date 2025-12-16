Updated 16 December 2025 at 14:49 IST
Abhigyan Kundu Creates History With Milestone Knock In U19 Asia Cup 2025, Registers India’s First Youth ODI Double Hundred
Abhigyan Kundu smashed an unbeaten 209 vs Malaysia in the U19 Asia Cup 2025, becoming the first Indian to score a Youth ODI double hundred and setting a new national record.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India U19 cricketer Abhigyan Kundu has made history in youth ODIs with a landmark knock in the U19 Asia Cup 2025. He is now the first Indian to score a double hundred in Youth ODIs. Kundu etched the feat against Malaysia during a match in Dubai.
The Boys in Blue were on a rampage after being asked to bat first. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi powered their sides with solid knocks and stabilised the team despite a couple of early dismissals. But Abhigyan Kundu was a man on a mission when he appeared to bat.
Abhigyan Kundu Creates History with Double Hundred in U19 Asia Cup 2025
At the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, Abhigyan Kundu walked in to bat following Vaibhav Suryavanshi's dismissal. The wicketkeeper-batter delivered an unbeaten 125-ball 209, putting India in the driver's seat against Malaysia in the group stage match-up.
Abhigyan Kundu's unbeaten 209 has helped him become the first Indian to score a double hundred in Youth ODIs. He is also the second batter to score a double ton in the U19 ODIs. South Africa's Jorich Van Schalkwyk currently has the highest individual score in Youth ODIs, scoring 215 against Zimbabwe in July 2025.
Advertisement
The wicketkeeper-batter also eclipsed fellow teammate Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record for securing the highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs.
Also Read: Ashes 2025: Australia & England To Don Black Armbands At Adelaide Test To Honour Victims Of Bondi Beach Shooting
Advertisement
Players With The Highest Individual Scores In Youth ODIs
|Cricketer's Name
|Team
|Runs
|Scored Against
|Location
|Jorich van Schalkwyk
|South Africa U19
|215
|Zimbabwe U19
|Harare
|Abhigyan Kundu
|India U19
|209*
|Malaysia
|Dubai
|Hasitha Boyagoda
|Sri Lanka U19
|191
|Kenya U19
|Lincoln
|Jakob Bhula
|New Zealand U19
|180
|Kenya U19
|Christchurch
|Theo Doropoulos
|Australia U19
|179*
|England U19
|Sydney
India U19 Put Up A Solid Target For Malaysia In U19 Asia Cup 2025
India U19 did not run out of gas against Malaysia in the group-stage match during the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi started things off with a solid 26-ball fifty, displaying sheer grit and raw power.
Vedant Trivedi also contributed with a solid 90 off 106, helping India remain stable despite the dismissals of captain Ayush Mhatre and Vihan Malhotra.
Also Read: BCCI Make Dramatic Last-Minute Change Before IPL Auction 2026; 19 New Players Added: REPORT
Abhigyan Kundu's power-packed 209* during India's innings helped India reach a solid 408 at the loss of seven wickets.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 14:49 IST