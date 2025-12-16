BCCI Make Dramatic Last-Minute Change Before IPL Auction 2026; 19 New Players Added: REPORT

IPL Auction 2026: In a dramatic last-minute change by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), they have added 19 players to the IPL 2026 auction list bringing the total to 369 just before bidding starts in Abu Dhabi. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the last-minute change has been ‘unprecedented’ as labelled by franchise and BCCI officials.

Easwaran Headlines New List

Stunned franchise officials claim so many additions have never been done at the 11th hour. Some of the most prominent names added to the list of late entrants is Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran. He has been listed at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. He has been in the radar of the national team, but is yet to make his national debut. He is one of the most consistent domestic cricketers.

Another big name added to the list is South African wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne. He is a regular across formats for his country and enters the auction with a base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

Advertisement

Full list of newly added players to IPL auction

Manisankar Murasingh (Rs. 30 lakh), Swastik Chikara (Rs. 30 lakh), Ethan Bosch (Rs. 75 lakh), Virandeep Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs. 30 lakh), K.L. Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakh), Rahul Raj Namala (Rs. 30 lakh), Chris Green (Rs. 75 lakh), Virat Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripuresh Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Kyle Verreynne (Rs. 1.25 crore), Blessing Muzarabani (Rs. 75 lakh), Ben Sears (Rs. 1.50 crore), Rajesh Mohanty (Rs. 30 lakh), Swastik Samal (Rs. 30 lakh), Saransh Jain (Rs. 30 lakh), Sooraj Sangaraju (Rs. 30 lakh), Tanmay Agarwal (Rs. 30 lakh).

Advertisement