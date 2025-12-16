Ashes 2025: Australia & England To Don Black Armbands At Adelaide Test To Honour Victims Of Bondi Beach Shooting

Jake Weatherald and captain Steve Smith shake hands with England's players after winning the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane | Image: AP

Adelaide [Australia]: Players from Australia and England will wear black armbands during the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval, starting Wednesday, in tribute to the victims of the shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The attack, which took place on December 14 as crowds gathered to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, left fifteen people dead and several others injured in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Flags at Adelaide Oval will be lowered to half-mast, and a moment of silence will be observed on Wednesday before the 'Welcome to Country' ceremony and national anthems, ahead of the first day's play. Australian folk singer John Williamson will also perform his song 'True Blue' in tribute to the victims of the shooting, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was "horrified" upon learning about the attacks on Sunday night.

"Like most other Aussies and people around the world, [I was] horrified watching on. I'd just put the kids to bed and flicked the news on as that was coming through. My wife and I were watching in disbelief," Cummins said ahead of the Adelaide Test, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Cummins, whose home is near Bondi, added, “It's a place that is just around the corner from where we live, and we take the kids there all the time. It hit home pretty hard. I really feel for the Bondi community, and the Jewish community in particular. Seeing the scenes over the past couple of days has been pretty powerful as well. We'll wear armbands throughout the Test and commemorate the victims.”

England captain Ben Stokes described the Bondi Beach attacks as an "incredibly sad" day for Australia, recalling how he and his teammates watched the events unfold on the news from their Adelaide hotel room in stunned silence.