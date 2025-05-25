Abhimanyu Easwaran's Father Sends Curious 'IPL' Message To Selectors: 'Would've Made His Debut Had He Got A Chance...'

Updated May 25th 2025, 16:38 IST
Abhimanyu Easwaran has been in and around of the Indian Test team in the last couple of years. He has been named in the Test squad for the upcoming England tour.
The 29-year-old hasn't made his Test debut, but with the Indian team entering a transition period, he is expected to be involved more on English soil. Easwaran has been very consistent for Bengal in the domestic circuit and has again been rewarded for his run-scoring prowess. Despite being in the Indian Test squad in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the right-hand batter didn't make it to the promised land.
His father, Ranganathan Easwaran, feels if his son were playing in the IPL, he would have made his Indian debut as the tournament offers more visibility.
In an interaction with the Tims of India, he said, “Abhimanyu would've made his Team India debut long back had he got a chance to showcase his prowess in IPL. The tournament makes a big difference due to greater visibility.
Abhimanyu is not a flamboyant player and doesn't run around the ground after scoring centuries. These things go against him."
Easwaran will also be leading the India A team, but his focus will be to make that coveted Test debut, which he has been eyeing for a while. He has been knocking that door very hard but hasn't really managed to invade that playing XI. He has averaged close to 50 in first-class cricket with 27 hundreds and 29 fifties. His credibility and prowess in red ball cricket can never be doubted. He stood tall last season when he scored two centuries in the Duleep Trophy and followed it by another hundred in the Irani Trophy. He also had a brilliant start to the Ranji Trophy season with a ton for Bengal. Predominantly an opener, it remains to be seen how he squeezes himself into the Indian playing XI under Shubman Gill.
