Abhimanyu Easwaran's Father Sends Curious 'IPL' Message To Selectors: 'Would've Made His Debut Had He Got A Chance...'

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been in and around of the Indian Test team in the last couple of years. He has been named in the Test squad for the upcoming England tour.

Abhimanyu Easwaran's Father Breaks Silence After His Son's Inclusion In The Indian Squad

The 29-year-old hasn't made his Test debut, but with the Indian team entering a transition period, he is expected to be involved more on English soil. Easwaran has been very consistent for Bengal in the domestic circuit and has again been rewarded for his run-scoring prowess. Despite being in the Indian Test squad in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the right-hand batter didn't make it to the promised land.

His father, Ranganathan Easwaran, feels if his son were playing in the IPL, he would have made his Indian debut as the tournament offers more visibility.

In an interaction with the Tims of India, he said, “Abhimanyu would've made his Team India debut long back had he got a chance to showcase his prowess in IPL. The tournament makes a big difference due to greater visibility.

Abhimanyu is not a flamboyant player and doesn't run around the ground after scoring centuries. These things go against him."

Abhimanyu Easwaran Has Been A Consistent Run-Scorer In Domestic Cricket