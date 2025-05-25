Shubman Gill's Post On Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Had Subtle Hints About Him Becoming Captain, Here's What The GT Captain Said

India's tour of England: Shubman Gill being announced as the next Test captain is a new dawn in Indian cricket. After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli walked away from the longest and the purest format of the game, a very young Indian team will travel to England to play a five-match Test series in June 2025. The England series will also mark the start of India's campaign in the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2027. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 24, 2025, announced India's squad for the England tour.

It is a vastly inexperienced side under Shubman Gill and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir that will lock horns with Ben Stokes' England in the five-match Test series. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant has been named as Gill's deputy for the England tour, despite the likes of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah being in the side for the upcoming series.

Shubman Gill Had Hinted Towards Test Captaincy In His Post For Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli shocked the entire cricketing fraternity by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The former India captain had always expressed his love and passion for the longest international format of the game and how he has always prioritized Test cricket. Kohli has always been seen as one of the most influential figures who revolutionized Test cricket in the day and age of T20 cricket.

Shubman Gill had shared an Instagram post on Virat Kohli's retirement, and he had in a subtle way hinted towards becoming the Test captain and carrying the iconic batsman's legacy in the longest format of the game. 'I know how much Test cricket meant to you, and I hope our generation can carry forward that same fire and commitment', Gill had written in his post for Virat Kohli.

India vs England Test Series To Start In Headingley

The much-anticipated India vs England series starts on June 20, 2025. The first match will be played at Headingley, Leeds, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and Kennington Oval.