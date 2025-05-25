'Know When To Step In': Shubman Gill Gives First Reactions After Being Appointed As India's Test Captain For WTC Cycle 2025-27

The Indian Cricket Team was pushed into a transitional phase following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. As two stalwarts of Indian Cricket decided to call it a day on their careers in the longest format of the game, Shubman Gill was handed the captaincy in red ball cricket ahead of India's five match test series in England. It is also the first time that India will have three different captains for all three formats of cricket. As Shubman Gill was announced as the captain of the Indian Test team, the batter has now given his first reactions on being appointed as the captain.

Shubman Gill Gives Insights Into His Captaincy Stance

Shubman Gill in a video which was shared by the BCCI gave his first reactions on being appointed as the captain of the Indian Test team. Shubman Gill in the video opened up on various things a leader has to implement when leading the team.

“As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in, but also when to give space to the players, because everyone has kind of had a different life and grown up differently. Everyone has a different personality. So a good leader should always be able to know what makes his players to be able to have the best performance or the best outcome,” said Shubman Gill in the video shared by the BCCI.

New Look Indian Team To Travel To England