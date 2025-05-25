'Know When To Step In': Shubman Gill Gives First Reactions After Being Appointed As India's Test Captain For WTC Cycle 2025-27

Updated May 25th 2025, 15:14 IST
The Indian Cricket Team was pushed into a transitional phase following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. As two stalwarts of Indian Cricket decided to call it a day on their careers in the longest format of the game, Shubman Gill was handed the captaincy in red ball cricket ahead of India's five match test series in England. It is also the first time that India will have three different captains for all three formats of cricket. As Shubman Gill was announced as the captain of the Indian Test team, the batter has now given his first reactions on being appointed as the captain.
Shubman Gill in a video which was shared by the BCCI gave his first reactions on being appointed as the captain of the Indian Test team. Shubman Gill in the video opened up on various things a leader has to implement when leading the team.
“As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in, but also when to give space to the players, because everyone has kind of had a different life and grown up differently. Everyone has a different personality. So a good leader should always be able to know what makes his players to be able to have the best performance or the best outcome,” said Shubman Gill in the video shared by the BCCI.
ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals Open Up Top-Two Race, Defeat Punjab Kings By Six Wickets To Finish IPL 2025 On A High
A completely new look Indian Test team will be travelling to England for the five match test series. The side has a lot of young and fresh faces with several players set to make their debuts in England. As Gill gets ready to lead India in Test cricket, a young Test team with nothing lose and without two of their biggest names will be looking to cause a massive upset in their opening campaign of the WTC cycle of 2025-27.
Published May 25th 2025, 15:14 IST