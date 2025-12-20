Abhimanyu Easwaran Named Captain, Mohammed Shami To Lead Pace Attack As Bengal Announce Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), on Saturday, December 20, have announced the 17-member squad of Bengal for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-2026.

Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Pace Attack

After showcasing an impressive performance in domestic cricket, Mohammed Shami has been included in the squad for the forthcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Recently, Shami claimed 36 wickets across all formats in domestic cricket.

Shami's fitness has always been a concern, for which he has failed to get a national call-up. However, the Indian pacer has displayed a stunning performance in domestic cricket. Mohammed Shami played his last ODI match for Team India in the final match of the Champions Trophy 2025, against New Zealand. Following that, he has failed to make it into the Team India squad due to fitness concerns.

Mohammed Shami has played 108 ODIs and 107 innings, taking 206 wickets at an economy rate of 5.58 and a bowling average of 24.05. In List A, the 35-year-old played 142 matches and 141 innings, claiming 268 wickets at an economy rate of 5.48 and a bowling average of 23.86. He also scored 449 runs from 74 List A innings.

In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, Mohammed Shami played seven matches for Bengal and picked up 16 wickets at a bowling average of 14.94. He also claimed two four-fers in the SMAT 2025.

Abhimanyu Easwaran To Captain Bengal

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the Bengal side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-2026. Easwaran is considered one of the best players in the domestic cricket circuit, but he has failed to get a national call-up.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has played 89 List A matches and 87 innings, scoring 3857 runs at a strike rate of 82.69 and an average of 47.03. He scored nine centuries and 23 fifties in the List A.