'It Does Hurt': Abhimanyu Easwaran Opens Up After Being Snubbed For West Indies Test Series

Abhimanyu Easwaran's luck hasn't really favoured him. Despite being named in the Indian Test squad on a number of occasions, he has surprisingly yet to make his Test debut.

Abhimanyu Easwaran Breaks Silence On India Snub

Easwarana will lead Bengal in the upcoming Ranji Trophy campaign, and he boasts of a solid record in India's domestic red-ball cricket. The 30-year-old has had a consistent run in the Ranji Trophy year after year and is on the verge of completing 8000 runs.

He travelled to England with the Indian team but didn't get to feature in a single match. The Bengal opener was then snubbed for the West Indies Test series, and in a recent interaction with RevSportz, he has finally opened up on the disappointment.

"Yes, it does hurt sometimes. You put in all the effort, train hard, and the dream is to be in the middle — to perform, to contribute to wins. But I’m fortunate to have a solid support system: my family, friends, and coach. They help me stay grounded and motivated. Right now, I’m in a good headspace and looking forward to the Ranji season."

Easwaran will be hoping to prove his doubters wrong with another stellar campaign in the Ranji Trophy. He will be assisted by vice captain Abishek Porel, while the bowling department has received a major boost with the addition of Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep.

Bengal are placed in Elite Group C, which consists of Gujarat, Haryana, Services, Railways, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Assam. They will kickstart their Ranji Trophy campaign against Uttarakhand on October 15, followed by another home game against Gujarat on October 25.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Bengal Squad For Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Season