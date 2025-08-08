Abhimanyu Easwaran 'Pissed Off' After England Snub, Cricketer's Dad Quotes Gambhir’s Unkept Assurance: 'I'll Give You A Long Rope'

Ranganathan Parameshwaran Easwaran, the father of star domestic cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran, has expressed that his son was pissed after being snubbed out of the entire Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

He also revealed that Gautam Gambhir had assured Abhimanyu Easran that he would be given a long rope, as he was not the one who would push him out after just a couple of matches.

Abhimanyu Easwaran's Father Reveals Son Pissed Off Over Continuous Snubs During England Tour

The wait for Abhimanyu Easwaran's India debut keeps getting longer as the top-level domestic cricketer from Dehradun failed to earn a place in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Players like Sai Sudharsan earned their debuts, while Karun Nair found his way back to the Indian Test fold. But Easwaran's wait continued as he warmed the benches alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh throughout the series.

RP Easwaran recently recalled his conversation with his son, Abhimanyu, and revealed that he was 'pissed off' after not being picked for The Oval Test despite the injuries in the team.

He also spoke about his son's conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"Gautam Gambhir, when he spoke to my son, he assured him, see, you're doing the right kind of things, you'll get your turn, you'll get a long run. 'I'm not the one who will push you out after one or two matches. I'll give you a long rope.' That's what my son communicated to me," RP Easwaran said during his appearance on one of Vickey Lalwani's videos on his YouTube channel.

What Will Abhimanyu Easwaran Do Now?

The snub in such a high-profile bilateral series could be disheartening for Abhimanyu Easwaran, as he has put in years of tremendous effort at the domestic level to earn himself a spot in the team. The Dehradun cricketer's wait continues, and he has a bigger challenge at hand.

RP Easwaran has revealed that Abhimanyu would be heading to Bengaluru to prepare for the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament and spend 10-12 days in preparation.