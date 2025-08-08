West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Trinidad May be Called Off - Weather Forecast's Rain

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: After getting the better of the hosts in the T20I series, Pakistan would be confident of their chances when they lock horns with West Indies in the ODI leg. While the excitement for the ODI opener is palpable, there is a bad piece of news. There are chances of rain playing spoilsport at Trinidad.

Trinidad Weather

While fans would hope that rain stays away and a full match takes place, the reality is that there is a 84 per cent chance of rain and a 24 per cent risk of thunderstorms. Spectators have already been urged to come prepared with umbrellas and raincoats.

To make the situation worse, the humidity is also expected to be on the higher side. Humidity levels will be at 79 per cent. Winds will be blowing at 6 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 20 km/h.

If play happens, both sides would look to win and get the ODI leg off to a winning start. Pakistan would be boosted by the return of seniors like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi. On paper, Pakistan have a better chance of winning - but again, the young West Indies side, at home, cannot be written off.

WI vs Pak Squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz