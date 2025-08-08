Australia Will Whitewash England 5-0 at The Ashes? Glenn McGrath's Shocking Scoreline Prediction

The Ashes: Following the thrilling 2-2 draw versus India, the spotlight has now shifted to the Ashes - that is still months away. While England have already started the discussion over their best possible squad to challenge the Australians, former legend Glenn McGrath has come up with a scoreline prediction.

As per McGrath, England would be whitewashed 5-0 by Australia. The former Australian great reckons Pat Cummins and the pace battery of the hosts is too good for the English side.

‘I can’t make a different one — 5-0’

“It’s very rare for me to make a prediction, isn’t it? And I can’t make a different one — 5-0,” McGrath said. “Plus, that track record England have had, it’d be interesting to see if they can win a Test.”

“This series will be a big one for Root. He’s never really done that well in Australia — he’s not even got a 100 over there,” McGrath said. “Brook’s the one I’ve enjoyed watching… The Australians will need to get on him pretty early.”

McGrath does realise that the Australians do not have a settled top-order and hence he advised England to get their bowling act together to both the hosts with the new ball.

The Ashes

It is a big Ashes series for England, who have not won the coveted trophy since 2015. It will not be an easy task for England to beat Australia, who won 4-0 in 2021-22 and have lost just two of their last 15 homes Test series.