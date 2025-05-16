Abhimanyu Easwaran To Lead India A Squad In England, Karun Nair, Ishan Kishan Rewarded With Call-ups

BCCI has announced the India-A squad for the upcoming England tour. The India-A team will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran and will be involved in two first-class matches. Rajasthan Royals star Dhruv Jurel will be Easwaran's deputy on the tour.

Karun Nair has been recalled to the national setup following his impressive display in domestic cricket. Ishan Kisham, who was also included in the BCCI central contract list, has also been included in the squad. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of IPL 2025, has also been named in the India A squad.

India A Full Squad For England Tour

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey

Note: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will join the squad ahead of the second match.

India A Full Schedule For England Tour

30th May to 2nd June - England Lions vs India A, Canterbury

6th June to 9th June - England Lions vs India A, Northampton

13th June to 16th June - Intra-squad match, Beckenham.

