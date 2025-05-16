'I Am Still Playing One Format': Rohit Sharma Delivers An Enthusiastic Speech During Wankhede Stand Unveil, Appreciates MCA's Gesture

Rohit Sharma looked visibly moved after the MCA dedicated a stand after his name at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian ODI skipper expressed gratitude towards the association for honouring his legacy in the game. Rohit is now the second active cricketer after Virat Kohli to have a stand named after him at his home stadium.

Rohit Sharma Extends Gratitude Towards MCA For Humble Gesture

The Mumbai Cricket Association has named a stand after Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium. The Team India ODI skipper attended the event with his family, and the unveiling was done pompously. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar, and others attended the event. The Indian captain thanked the MCA for granting him the honour.

"I would like to thank everyone who came here to make this event so special for all of us. What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, wanting to play cricket for Mumbai, wanting to play Cricket for India. No one thinks of these kinds of things. For me, it's like any other sportsman who wanted to try, give the best, and use the best of his talent and ability, and to serve the nation, serve the country as much as possible.

While doing that, you try and achieve a lot of things. A lot of milestones are created. But something like this is really special, because Wankhede is such an iconic stadium and so many memories have been created here," Rohit Sharma said during the event organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Rohit Reveals Why The Stand Unveil Is So Special To Him

Notably, Rohit Sharma has just announced his retirement from Test cricket. He ended his T20I career in 2024. But Rohit confirmed that he would take part in the ODI format.

"This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format," Rohit added.