Ex-Cricketer Calls For All-Format Captaincy Reform Following India's Collapse Against South Africa In Kolkata Test: 'Split Captaincy A Smart Move'

India's captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir walk off the field after the toss on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata | Image: AP

New Delhi [India]: Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund said that while star India batter Shubman Gill "has it in him" to be an all-format captain, the team management should not be looking for an all-format captain, and split captaincy would be a "smart move".

Team India succumbed to their first Test loss at Eden Gardens in 13 years as South Africa defeated them by 31 runs, with the hosts failing to chase down 124 runs. While the brilliant show by spinner Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj and a gritty half-century by skipper Temba Bavuma made a difference, it was also the absence of Shubman due to neck injury that also proved to be a point of difference, as the in-form batter was not even available to stabilise the innings. Questions have been raised over Gill's workload, who has featured in every series/tournament across all formats since his captaincy debut in England.

Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Mukund, who represented India in seven Tests from 2011-17 shared his perspective on the evolving leadership landscape in Indian cricket, spotlighting Gill as a strong contender for Test captaincy.

Mukund said, “I think Shubman has it in him to become an all-format captain, but I do not think India should have an all-format captain anymore.”

He continued, “Split captaincy is a smart move. Shubman Gill has been given the responsibility to take on the mantle in Tests and he will be under big pressure.”

The discussion also highlighted the mounting pressure on Gill, especially in light of India's 3-0 defeat to New Zealand last year under captaincy of Rohit Sharma and but the same head coach, Gautam Gambhir. While India has won two-match series against Bangladesh and West Indies, they have succumbed to four successive losses against South Africa, England, New Zealand and England (SENA) at home.

"This is a crucial series (against South Africa)," Mukund noted, “and the England series was a big confidence booster for India.”

On the tour to England, a new look Team India, under the captaincy of Gill, without their legends Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami, delivered a well-fought 2-2 draw. Gill broke several records in his first series as Test captain, scoring 754 runs with four centuries and a best score of 269. Following his success in England and against the West Indies, he was elevated to ODI captaincy ahead of the tour to Australia and T20I vice-captaincy for the Asia Cup and tour to Australia.

Yet, expectations remain uncompromising. “At home, everyone expects India to win - no questions asked.”

Earlier on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a half-century partnership between openers Aiden Markram (31 in 48 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 in 22 balls, with four boundaries), the current WTC champions just could not battle the pace and class of Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and were skittled out for 159 runs. Wiaan Mulder (24 in 51 balls, with three fours) and Tony de Zorzi (24 in 55 balls, with a four and a six) tried to lay down a platform with a 43-run stand for the fourth wicket, but the Proteas collapsed from 114/3 to 159 all out. Kuldeep Yadav also bowled well, getting two wickets for 36 runs.

India ended the first day at 37/1, with Marco Jansen getting Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12. India had resumed the action at 37/1 on day two, trailing by 122 runs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 159. Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were unbeaten. The duo had a 57-run stand, which was dislodged by Harmer by removing Sundar for an 82-ball 29 (with two fours and a six). India was 75/2. After that, KL (39 in 119 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Rishabh Pant (27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (27 in 45 balls, with three fours) failed to capitalise on the starts they got, as Harmer (4/30) and Jansen (3/35) led to India being bundled out from 109/2 to 189/9, with skipper Shubman Gill unavailable to bat after a neck spasm following a boundary. India had a 30-run lead in response to the Proteas' first innings of 159 runs.

Proteas took to the field with an aim to eat into this slender lead, but Kuldeep and Jadeja constantly troubled the reigning World Test Champions with their impeccable turn, line and lengths, leaving them at 93/7 at the end of day two, with a lead of 63 runs. Bavuma (55* in 136 balls, with four boundaries) and Corbin Bosch (25 in 37 balls, with two fours and a six) pushed the lead to 123 runs, with SA all out at 153 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for India, unleashing destruction on day two. Kuldeep (2/30) and Siraj (2/2) also got the lion's share of wickets. Bumrah picked up one wicket.

In the run-chase of 124 runs, India lost openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal and sank to 1/2. Washington Sundar (31 in 92 balls, with two fours) held things together as wickets fell from the other end and India was reduced to 77/7. Axar Patel (26 in 17 balls, with a four and two sixes) tried to counter-attack, but Keshav Maharaj (2/15) got him and Mohammed Siraj on two successive balls and left India restricted at 93/9, with Gill not there to bat.