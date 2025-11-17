Rohit Sharma to Become ODI Captain, Again? Mohammed Kaif Names Shubman Gill's Replacement in Case he is Unavailable

Ind vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill picked up a freak injury during the Kolkata Test for which proved to be fatal for the side as they lost the game. Now, there are doubts over his participation in the second Test in Guwahati, which India have to win to level the two-match series. With doubts hovering over his availability, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has named a cricketer who could be made the captain of the ODI side in case Gill opts to skip it.

Kaif reckoned KL Rahul is a good candidate to take over in case Gill isn't there. Notably, Shreyas Iyer is the vice-captain of the side and ideally he should take over if Gill is not there. Kaif said that obviously the team will not go back to Rohit Sharma and even if they do, he may refuse. As per Kaif, KL Rahul is a good option.

‘KL Rahul is an option’

"They will not go back to Rohit Sharma. That is done. He will deny it himself. I feel KL Rahul is an option. He has captained before and has experience as well. I feel he will lead the side in the ODI series," he said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif also pointed the fact that too many left-handers were featuring in the XI.

‘Why Sundar was sent up’

"There were many left-handers together down the order which is also why Sundar was sent up. To break that, he went up. This Indian team likes all-rounders and batting depth a lot. Even left-handers are favored a lot in this team. But I feel specialist batters should play on these tracks and they have a better chance to do well as they have an understanding. I feel there will be a turning track itself in Guwahati as well because the pitch would have been prepared already. But play on such pitches where our batters can score. We have bowlers who can pick wickets in all conditions," he said.