'Just Gave Him Another Gear': Ex-India Cricketer Lets Out An Open Secret About Virat Kohli, Gives Big Verdict On His Knock Against LSG

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers have continued to dominate in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, and they have now stormed into Qualifier 1. The three-time IPL finalists will now take on Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings on May 29, 2025. The match will be played in Chandigarh, Punjab Kings' happy hunting ground, and RCB will have a huge challenge on their hands to defeat the ultra-aggressive Punjab Kings side on their home turf.
Virat Kohli has continued to perform for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and he has led the charge of their batting this season. Virat Kohli was the architect of RCB's highest run chase in the history of the IPL. Kohli had scored 54 runs off 30 deliveries, at a strike rate of 180.00.
Former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund has now opened up on Kohli's innings and has given an interesting take. 'All due respect to Kohli, but I just feel that he was riled up after that first innings, and it is very bad news for somebody; today it just ended up being LSG. He came in with all of those juices flowing, with the anger of the first innings, those misfields, and the lackluster bowling performance. It just gave him another gear, I feel,' said Mukund.
In the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, Kohli has scored 602 runs from 13 matches at an average of 60.20. Kohli has scored all these runs at a strike rate of 147.91.
This is the first time since 2016 that RCB have qualified for Qualifier 1. The last time RCB had finished in the top two, they played the finals and were eventually defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The coveted IPL trophy has eluded Royal Challengers Bengaluru for seventeen editions now, and this might just be the year when their trophy drought ends.
