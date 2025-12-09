Abhishek Nayar Breaks Down The Rationale Behind KKR Signing All-Rounder Venkatesh Iyer: 'That Conviction Stayed With Me'

Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Abhishek Nayar opened up about the reason behind the franchise signing Venkatesh Iyer in the team. He expressed that the Indian all-rounder's attitude was something that stayed with him, as he was also ready to face trouble while in action.

Venkatesh Iyer was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2021 IPL auction. He made his debut against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when the season resumed in the UAE.

Why KKR Chose Venkatesh Iyer? Coach Abhishek Nayar Lays Out the Reasons

Abhishek Nayar exclaimed that Venkatesh Iyer never tried to please anyone. He also narrated a story of a match where the all-rounder had conceded 18 runs in the final over, but his readiness to encounter adversity stood out.

The KKR head coach added he tried to prove himself by doing the right thing, which was a conviction that stayed with him.

Advertisement

“I actually picked him because of his attitude. On day one, Venkatesh Iyer walked in with swagger; he performed, but he never looked at us or tried to please anyone. I thought he was someone with a lot of attitude.

"On day two, we gave him a game. In the final over, when our bowler cramped, Venky shouted from the boundary, 'I will bowl the last over.' He bowled and conceded 18 runs, but what I loved was his willingness to face adversity. The trial mattered less to him than proving to himself that he was doing the right thing. That conviction stayed with me," Abhishek Nayar said on The Great Indian Cricket Show.

Advertisement

Venkatesh Iyer To Find A New Home For IPL 2026

Venkatesh Iyer has remained with the Kolkata Knight Riders for quite some time, and he has put up a fine performance throughout these years. In the 2025 IPL mega auction, Venky was picked up for a staggering INR 23.75 crore by KKR after being released during retentions.

However, his performance in the same season was disappointing, scoring only 142 runs in the 11 matches he played. His 20.29 average was agonisingly low, and it was an absolute downturn for the out-of-form cricketer.