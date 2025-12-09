CSK, KKR to Eye David Miller at IPL Auction? Ex-India Star Predicts

IPL Auction: Veteran South African star David Miller has joined the T20 side for the upcoming five matches against India. With the IPL auction set to take place on December 16, Miller has three games to prove his worth. He is a proven match-winner, yet he was released by the Lucknow Super Giants. Now, he would go under the hammer and as per former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, a number of teams would have him in their wishlist. As per Chopra, teams looking for someone at No. 7 may go after him.

‘Important series for David Miller’

"It could be a very important series for David Miller because his name has been lost slightly in the darkness of oblivion. Lucknow let him go, but he is a good player, and every team needs players who can bat at No. 6 and No. 7, from Chennai Super Kings to Kolkata Knight Riders," he said on his Youtube channel.

"Even Delhi, or else Rajasthan, a backup for Shimron, or else Gujarat Titans, from where he used to play earlier, a backup for Glenn Phillips. Every team needs him. There are huge chances of him being sold expensive," Chopra added.

IPL 2026 Roster

A total of 1,390 players had registered their names, but after careful consideration only 350 have made the final cut. A total of 240 Indian and 110 overseas players have been included in the list. The upcoming auctions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025. Across 10 teams, there are 77 open squad spots, and 31 slots are reserved for overseas signings.

