'Women Deserve Dignity': Hardik Pandya Doesn't Mince Words As Tears Into Paparazzi For Inappropriate Mahieka Sharma Video

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to return back to action after a long gap as he was nursing an injury. The all-rounder was last seen in the 2025-26 season of the Asia Cup that India won earlier this year. India will now lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series, and the all-rounder is all set to return and play for the 'men in blue'.

Hardik Pandya Hits Out At Paparazzi

Prior to the start of the India vs South Africa T20I series, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and issued a strong statement for paparazzi. While describing the latest picture of his partner as disrespectful and intrusive, Hardik hit out at the paparazzi and said that they should be mindful about their work. Hardik Pandya's relationship with Mahieka Sharma has grabbed a lot of headlines in the past, but he reiterated the fact that the paparazzi were crossing the line.

"I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line. This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all please be a little more mindful," wrote Hardik Pandya on his Instagram story. Hardik also added that the paparazzi should keep some humanity alive, and not every video and angle needs to be captured always.

Sanjay Bangar Hails Hardik Pandya

Former India coach Sanjay Bangar has hailed Hardik Pandya for his all-round abilities as he went to the extent of saying that "there is no player like him." A quadriceps injury had sidelined Pandya for two weeks, and he is now all set to make his return to the Indian T20I team.