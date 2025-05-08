'A Leader Like No Other': Abhishek Nayar Commends Rohit Sharma’s Influence On Team India In Wake Of Sudden Test Retirement

Coach Abhishek Nayar, one of Rohit Sharma's close aides and former Assistant Coach for Team India, has shared his thoughts on the Indian Opener's sudden Test retirement. Nayar expressed that, while Rohit couldn't achieve the aim of making 75 test appearances, the impact he has had on this generation of cricketers will be irreplaceable. He added that there would be no other leader like the Indian opener.

Abhishek Nayar Posts Heartfelt Note For Rohit Sharma

On the evening of May 7, 2025, Team India opener Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. The decision was unexpected and sparked speculation about the situation. With the England tour approaching, the BCCI will be actively looking for an established replacement to Rohit, who has been a solid foundation for the Men in Blue in red-ball cricket.

While the Indian opener has retired from two major formats, he will continue to play One-Day international cricket. Abhishek Nayar has applauded Rohit, who has spent significant time together in Team India and throughout his career.

Image: Instagram/@abhisheknayar [Screenshot]

"8 short of the 75 you once desired when we were young but the impact you had on this generation will be your greatest legacy my brother... A LEADER LIKE NO OTHER. See you on the other side soon," Abhishek Nayar wrote for Rohit on Instagram Stories.

Onus On BCCI To Find The Next Leader For Team India In Tests

Rohit Sharma's unexpected decision to retire from test cricket will prompt the BCCI to look for a long-term captain for the longest format of the game. Shubman Gill, who has performed admirably as vice captain, could be a strong contender. In addition, he is demonstrating his leadership abilities with the Gujarat Titans in the current IPL season. Jasprit Bumrah could be another top pick for the team.

After the IPL 2025 season, Team India will play red-ball cricket on an away tour. The Men in Blue will play England in a five-match test series.