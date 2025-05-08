KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Shocked By Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement: 'Oh Is it? I Just Want...'

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to confirm he is stepping down from the long format.

Rohit's decision to retire from Tests in the middle of the IPL took almost everyone by surprise, and it seems Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane is one of them. KKR lost to CSK by two wickets at the Eden Gardens and their IPL 2025 playoff hopes are hanging over a thread. They can't make any more mistakes and will hope for a miracle if they do manage to win the remaining two matches.

Ajinkya Rahane Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's Retirement

Rahane insisted he didn't have any idea about Rohit's retirement plans in the midst of the IPL.

As quoted by India Today he said at the post-match press conference, "Oh, is it? "I didn't know. I'm actually shocked. I was playing a game, so I wasn't aware. But I just want to wish him the best.

“He started in the middle order at No. 5 or 6 and then opened the innings. The way he adapted was amazing. He always looked to take on bowlers and play with freedom - that's something he wanted others to do as well.

The KKR captain then said he will try to call the former Mumbai Indians captain.

“I'll probably call him once I get back to the dressing room or send him a message.”

KKR's IPL Playoff Hopes Dashed After CSK Defeat

Despite putting up 179 runs, the underwhelming bowling efforts now put KKR on the brink of elimination from IPL 2025. Banking on Rahane's sublime 48, the hosts posted 179 runs on the board. Manish Pandey and Andre Russell also chipped in with valuable contributions. KKR looked to be on course for a victory, but an excellent innings from Dewald Brevis spoiled their plans.