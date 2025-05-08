'Never Say Never': Ex-Cricketer Continues To Be Optimistic, Feels Kolkata Knight Riders Can Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a two-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Wednesday, May 7th.

Noor Ahmad was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in the first inning. The Afghan spinner has led the CSK bowling attack, picking up four wickets and giving 31 runs in his four-over spell.

The win did not change the Super Kings' position on the IPL 2025 standings. CSK still stands at the bottom-most place on the table with six points and have a net run rate of -0.992. They have 12 matches so far, sealing just three wins and suffering nine defeats. In their past five fixtures, CSK conceded four defeats and one win.

Aakash Chopra Remains Hopeful Of KKR's Chances Of Making Into IPL 2025 Playoffs

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opened up on KKR's chances of making it into the top four of the IPL 2025 standings. Chopra said that even if the Knights have a 0.1% chance, it's not over yet. He added that KKR will push for the fourth spot in the IPL 2025 standings.

"Never say never. Even with a 0.1% chance, it's not over yet. As improbable as it seems, if there's still a chance, you keep fighting. Sport teaches you to never give up. By the next game, others might be out of contention, but while hope remains, KKR will push for it. They face tough fixtures ahead—SRH away and RCB away. While SRH is near the bottom, they have match-winners, and RCB will be keen to finish the season with a double. KKR's game against RCB will be a crucial one," Aakash Chopra said on JioHotstar.

KKR Hold Sixth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Following the defeat, KKR stands in the sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 11 points and have a net run rate of +0.193. KKR has won five matches and conceded six defeats in the ongoing season. In their previous five matches, the Knights have won just two matches and conceded two defeats.