Abhishek Nayar Flaunts Rohit Sharma's Eye-Catching Look, India ODI Star Gets 10kg Leaner In Bid For ODI Comeback

Rohit Sharma's road to a comeback for Team India has been closely followed by cricket fans. The Indian ODI star has been away from action for a while and has devoted his time to undergoing a significant physical transformation.

Team India's standout power-hitter has undergone significant weight changes, shedding multiple kilograms as he participated in fitness sessions with his friend and coach Abhishek Nayar. The progress has been incredible, as the Indian ODI cricketer looks better than ever.

Abhishek Nayar Spotlights Rohit Sharma As He Loses 10kg Aiming For ODI Comeback

Team India ODI star Rohit Sharma looks rigid and stronger than ever after he focused on his fitness. Ever since he announced his retirement from T20Is and Tests, he has now built himself up for the ultimate challenge in ODI cricket.

The change has been significant, as former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has revealed that Rohit Sharma has shed '10,000 grams' (ten kg), but their grind to become even fitter continues.

Abhishek Nayar shared a mirror selfie featuring Rohit Sharma inside a gym in Mumbai. "10,000 grams later, we keep pushing," he captioned the post on Instagram Stories.

Rohit Sharma Also Continues His Training With The Bat

Despite all the noise surrounding his ODI retirement, Rohit Sharma remains unshaken as he continues the grind. The cricketer has been constantly putting in the effort in the nets and honing his skills with the bat.

Recently, the BCCI shared a video featuring Rohit Sharma at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He could be seen working on his fitness and batting skills, looking geared up for action.

Team India's next ODI assignment will take place in the land down under for a white-ball tour. That is where the star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be seen in action for the Men in Blue.