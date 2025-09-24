Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Skipper Litton Das Ruled Out Of Crucial Super Fours Fixture Against India, Here's Why

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain Litton Das has missed out on the pivotal Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours fixture against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Wednesday, September 24.

In place of Litton Das, it is wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali who is leading the team in the high-voltage fixture at the Asia Cup 2025, on September 24.

Before the game, there was no update on Litton Das' unavailability. Cricket fans got shocked when they saw Jaker Ali come forward for the toss. However, Jake cleared the air and revealed why Litton is not playing against India.

Jaker Ali Reveals Reason Behind Litton Das' Unavailability

While speaking at the toss, Jaker Ali confirmed that Litton Das sustained an injury during the practice session, for which he had to be ruled out of the game.

"He (Litton Das) got injured during a practice session and unfortunately misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game," Jaker Ali said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Litton Das' Stats In T20Is

Litton Das made his T20I debut against South Africa on July 5, 2015. Since then, Litton Das played 114 T20Is and 112 innings, scoring 2556 runs at a strike rate of 126.59 and an average of 23.88. He has slammed 15 half-centuries in the 20-over format, but has yet to score his first ton for Bangladesh in the T20Is.

At the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh were placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The Bengal Tigers marched into the Super Fours after clinching two wins out of three group stage fixtures. Bangladesh finished in the second place on the Group B standings with four points.

In their first Super Fours fixture at the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh clinched a thrilling four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on September 20.