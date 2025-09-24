Asia Cup 2025: Star Indian Batter Abhishek Sharma Scripts History In T20Is, Breaks Mentor Yuvraj Singh's Unique Milestone

Asia Cup 2025: Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma scripted history in the T20Is as the youngster broke his mentor Yuvraj Singh's elusive milestone during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours fixture against Bangladesh, on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During India's fixture against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma played a fiery 75-run knock from 37 balls at a strike rate of 202.70. The 25-year-old hammered six fours and five sixes during his time on the crease against the Bengal Tigers.

Abhishek Sharma Scrips History In T20Is

Abhishek smashed a stunning 25-ball half-century against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24. With the fifty, Abhishek achieved a unique feat in the 20-over format. Abhishek Sharma became the third Indian batter to score a half-century in 25 or fewer balls in the T20Is.

As of now, Abhishek has done it five times, leapfrogging Yuvraj Singh, who did it four times in his career.

India's T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, holds the top spot in the chart with seven times scoring a fifty in 25 or fewer balls. Former Indian T20I captain Rohit Sharma stands in the second place with six such instances.

Abhishek Sharma's knock against Bangladesh came to an end in the first delivery of the 12th when he was dismissed in a run-out from Rishad Hossain.

Abhishek Sharma's Stats At Asia Cup 2025

Currently, Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-scorer at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The 25-year-old has played five matches so far and scored 248 runs at a strike rate of 206.67 and an average of 49.60. He has also hammered 17 sixes in the ongoing tournament so far.

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut on July 6, 2024, against Zimbabwe. Following that, he has played 22 T20I matches and 21 innings, scoring 783 runs at a strike rate of 197.73 and an average of 35.4.