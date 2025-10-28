Bizarre! Six But Still Out, Taskin Ahmed Accidentally Pulls Out 'Uno Reverse' As Bangladesh Succumb To West Indies By 16 Runs

After losing the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, West Indies have started the T20I series on a high. The Shai Hope-led side started the T20I series in a dominant fashion and defeated the hosts by 16 runs. The Caribbean team has been facing a tough time in international cricket, and they are in dire need to win a few series, at least in the shortest international format. The Shai Hope-led side will play three T20Is against Bangladesh in the ongoing series.

Taskin Ahmed Stuns Bangladesh With Bizarre Dismissal

Bangladesh have a habit of doing crazy and surprising things on the cricket field, and the match against West Indies was no different. The Shai Hope-led side won the toss and opted to bat first in the series opener. Courtesy of Rovman Powell (44* runs off 28 balls), Shai Hope (46* runs off 28 balls), Brandon King (33 runs off 36 balls), and Alick Athanaze's (34 runs off 28 balls) knocks, the visitors amassed a total of 165 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Bangladesh, while chasing the total, crumbled under pressure, and they needed 17 runs off the last ball to win the match. Taskin Ahmed, who was on strike, tried to hit a six on Romario Shepherd's last delivery. Ahmed went deep inside his crease and hit a huge six off a full delivery from Shepherd, but in the process, he forgot where the stumps were and ended up dismissing himself.

Watch The Video Here

Bangladesh were reduced to 77/6 in the 12th over, and they were in dire need for someone to step up and deliver for them. Tailenders Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman tried their very best to score the remaining runs, but they succumbed under pressure.

Litton Das Reacts To Bangladesh's Loss