Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy; R. Ashwin Names Two Players Opponents Will Fear Most in India's T20 World Cup Squad

T20 World Cup: The much-awaited T20 World Cup is still a few months away and the Indian team, who are also the defending champions, are shaping up well for it. For the unversed, India start as one of the favourites - thanks to their balanced side. Ahead of the marquee event, former India cricketer R. Ashwin named two players whom the oppositions would fear the most. It was surprising he did not pick Jasprit Bumrah as one of them. Ashwin reckoned teams would be fearing Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy the most.

‘Bumrah is critical, but…’

"So far, I was saying that handling Jasprit Bumrah is critical, but I would now say, from what I have seen, Tim David handled Varun Chakaravarthy. I am thinking teams will go for Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy if they have to get past India. Against Abhishek Sharma, we will definitely see in this series the plan that is made, and they will definitely invite that. Whatever teams are coming, they will come prepared for the World Cup. Similarly, against Varun Chakaravarthy, because that will give them leverage in that T20 World Cup," Ashwin shared on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

"Abhishek Sharma has been one of the deadly batters against fast bowlers inside the powerplay, against any bowler. Australian bowlers to Abhishek Sharma, in the powerplay itself, he made 29 off 23, of which a sixth over went for a lot. Before that, Abhishek Sharma was going at less than a run a ball. See, they had a plan to slightly reduce bat swing," Ashwin added.

Abhishek and Chakravarthy are currently in Australia for the ongoing five-match T20I series. India lead 2-1 in the T20I series with a game still to go.