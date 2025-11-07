Updated 7 November 2025 at 10:31 IST
Shubman Gill Finds Support Amid Backlash Over For During T20Is vs Australia: 'Whoever is Sitting And Trolling'
Australia vs India: Vice-captain Shubman Gill has been facing immense backlash over his recent form in T20Is.
Australia vs India: Shubman Gill, who is an exceptional talent, is off-colour recently in T20Is and that has ensured he faces backlash. On Thursday, despite scoring a crucial 46 off 40 balls, Gill faced criticism over his strike rate. Now, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has come out in support of Gill. Patel reckons the runs were crucial and the strike rate was not much of a concern as the game was not being played in India in pitches that favour batters heavily. He also said the trollers need to understand the match-situation before making such comments.
'Not like he didn't play shots'
"Shubman Gill managed himself extremely well based on the pitch. He understood the kind of pitch it was and what kind of batting would be required. It's not like he didn't play shots. He played shots at the start," he said.
"However, as soon as the first six overs had passed, he made his innings long. So, whoever is sitting and trolling, if they understand the conditions a little, today's (Thursday's) innings showed how the conditions need to be respected," Parthiv observed.
India Beat Australia
The Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat Australia by 48 runs to take a 2-1 unassailable lead in the five-match series. Axar Patel was named the player of the match for his all-round contribution. He scored 21* off 11 balls in the backend to provide the finishing kick to the innings and then chipped in with two wickets as well. Gill would hope he gets among the runs and shuts his critics in the next game.
