'Transformation or Health Concern?' Arjuna Ranatunga's Latest Photo Goes Viral; Fans Shocked

Arjuna Ranatunga, former Sri Lankan captain, is a very popular person in the country. Ranatunga is credited for putting the ‘Emarald Isle’ nation on the cricketing map by leading the Sri Lankan side to the ODI Cricket World Cup title in 1996. At the Tamil Union's 125th anniversary celebrations, Ranatunga reunited with his ex-teammates like Aravinda De Silva, Sanatha Jayasuriya and Muttiah Muralitharan.

And then, Jayasuriya shared a picture of the 1996 WC-winning captain and that has gone viral. Fans are shocked to see Ranatunga. He is looking surprisingly lean and hence fans are asking if it is transformation or does he have a health issue. He was dressed in a red kurta and looking visibly unrecognisable. Here is the picture that has gone viral.

Fans were concerned as they did not know it was transformation or if he was having health concerns. He is easily one of the finest to have led Sri Lanka on a cricket field. During his tenure, SL were World Champions and a team to reckon with. Here are some of the fan reactions.

