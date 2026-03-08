Abhishek Sharma at No. 3; Virender Sehwag's Bold Suggestion in Batting Order For India-New Zealand T20 WC Final

Ind vs NZ: There has been much talk around opener Abhishek Sharma and for obvious reasons. Abhishek has been woefully out of form and has been a big concern for the side. While some have suggested that he should be dropped, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has given his two cents on the Abhishek matter. As per Sehwag, Abhishek should be batting at No. 3 and Sanju Samson-Ishan Kishan should open. He also cited former India captain Sourav Ganguly's move with him. Sehwag admits he was made to bat at No. 4 till he got his confidence back and was then made to open.

‘Make Abhishek Sharma play at number three’

"You can make Abhishek Sharma play at number three. That can also be done because if your opening partnership... because it doesn't matter to Abhishek Sharma whether it's powerplay or non-powerplay. Because when he hits sixes and fours, he hits them outside the ground. So it doesn't matter to him. And it happens sometimes, because when I didn't score runs in the opening, Dada made me bat at number four in the middle order. When I scored 30-40 runs at number four, then I was back to opening."

Will India Tinker With Playing XI