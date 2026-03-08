India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final Live in India?

After a thrilling tournament, it has now come down to two teams that will face each other in the summit clash. Defending champions India are chasing history in the Final against the spirited New Zealand at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Expect it to be a battle of grit, perseverance, and temperament as both sides are keen to make a strong case to win the silverware and also secure the bragging rights in T20 International cricket.

Team India, under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, has scrambled their way into the final. Despite battling inconsistency issues, players like Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson have stood out for the side in the latter stages of the tournament.

The Men in Blue are on the hunt to make history by securing consecutive titles. Following the 2023 heartbreak, Team India would be keen to break the Ahmedabad jinx.

New Zealand had a mixed campaign in the group-stage, but they came charging back in the Super 8 and semifinal stages. Consistency has been key for the Mitchell Santner-led side, as they stunned the previously unbeaten South Africa in the semifinal.

The Blackcaps thrive under pressure, and captain Mitchell Santner has been echoing Pat Cummins' attitude in the pre-game press conference. The Kiwis would be yearning to do what the Aussies did in 2023, then they broke millions of fans' hearts after defeating India at the same venue.

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Match will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How To Watch The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?