Abhishek Sharma Attains Stunning Feat, Eclipses SRH Teammate To Become ICC's Number One-Ranked T20I Batter

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the second T20I match against Zimbabwe, at Harare Sports Club in Harare | Image: ANI

Abhishek Sharma, Team India's T20I batter, has become the new top-ranked T20I batter in the updated ICC rankings. The Indian opener has surpassed Travis Head in the charts to secure a historic achievement in his budding cricket career.

Abhishek's explosive nature with the bat makes him a standout in cricket's fast-paced formats, as he can make a difference while being part of the team.

Abhishek Sharma Becomes New Number One T20I-Ranked Batter In ICC Rankings

The Sunrisers Hyderabad introduced a diamond named Abhishek Chopra in cricket, and his breakout performance with the IPL franchise turned heads. The Indian opener gelled well with Australia's Travis Head to form a destructive opening pair, becoming one of the most feared opening batters.

IPL 2024 gave Sharma Abhishek a platform to shine and pave his way into the Indian senior men's national cricket team.

The 24-year-old prodigy has clawed his way to the mountaintop of T20 cricket after attaining an impressive feat with his perseverance and grit.

Abhishek Sharma has edged out Travis Head to become the new number one T20I batter in the ICC rankings. The updated rankings put him over the Aussie batter, who had held the position for over a year.

Notably, Travis Head had missed out on Australia's tour to the West Indies, where the visitors picked up a whitewash win. It allowed Abhishek to overtake Head in the rankings, making him a top-ranked ICC T20I batter.

Abhishek Sharma Is The Third-Only Indian To Do So!

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a phenomenal talent in franchise cricket and the Indian cricket team. He made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe and delivered an exceptional century in his second outing at Harare. His aggressiveness and consistency have elevated his position as a reliable cricketer in the shortest format.

Becoming the top-ranked T20I batter is a remarkable achievement for Abhishek Sharma. The Indian opener now joins an elite list as only the third Indian cricketer to reach this prestigious milestone. Only Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have done so in the past.