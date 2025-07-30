Republic World
  India vs Pakistan Cricket Match at 2028 LA Olympics Not Happening Due to ICC's This Decision

Updated 30 July 2025 at 14:54 IST

India vs Pakistan Cricket Match at 2028 LA Olympics Not Happening Due to ICC's This Decision

India vs Pakistan: In the wake of Operation Sindoor, there is so much talk happening around the India-Pakistan match at the upcoming Asia Cup. But while it is unsure that happens or not, it is confirmed that there will not be any India-Pakistan contest at the 2028 LA Olympics.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 WC
India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 WC | Image: AP

India vs Pakistan: After the Pahalgam attack, India has shown it's reluctance in playing cricket with Pakistan. While their reluctance worked during the Champions Trophy where India played all it's matches in Dubai, the situation is a little different during the upcoming Asia Cup. At the Asia Cup, where India are the hosts - it has been decided that the event would be played in UAE as Pakistan showed it's reluctance to travel to India. 

Will India Play Pakistan at the 2028 LA Olympics? 

In what comes as a good move, the Olympics will now have cricket. The sport makes a return to the Olympics after 128 years. The dates have also been decided. The event at the LA Olympics will take place from July 12 to 29 at the Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium in Pomona. The International Cricket Council finalised the rules for qualification for the event during the Annual General Meeting held in Singapore from July 17-20. 

Pakistan may not feature in the LA Olympics 2028 as only the top teams from Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Africa will qualify automatically. If that is the case, India will qualify from Asia as the only team. In fact, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will also not make the Olympics in 2028. 

Will USA Qualify For LA 2028?  

The United States of America, despite being the hosts, may struggle to find a spot in the cricket event. 

That is the case because the ICC had called for the resignation of the entire USA Cricket board as part of the roadmap for Olympic certification. 

