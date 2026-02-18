Updated 18 February 2026 at 19:50 IST
Abhishek Sharma Back in the Hut After Falling for Another Duck; India Opener Gets Trolled on Social Media
India opener Abhishek Sharma suffered his third straight duck at the T20 World Cup 2026, dismissed by Aryan Dutt vs the Netherlands, sparking social media criticism over his poor form.
Team India opener Abhishek Sharma went 0,0, and 0 on his first-ever T20 World Cup outing. The Indian opener struggled to make a mark in the group stage so far, and troubles continue to haunt the young Indian cricketer.
After opting to bat first, Abhishek Sharma was seen wearing a different jersey, donning Siraj's uppers. An unusual, but not uncommon sight among cricketers as he came out to open for Team India break the rut.
Abhishek Sharma Goes Run-Less Once Again; Secures Third Duck in a Row
After falling for ducks in the USA and Pakistan fixture, Abhishek Sharma was once again sent to the cleaners for a duck against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.
In the third ball of the first over, Abhishek Sharma went for a huge swing as he thought the ball would be short enough to attempt a pull. But the new ball skidded, going past the bat and uprooting the leg stump.
Netherlands Bowler Aryan Dutt was pumped with the dismissal as India's dangerman was dismissed cheaply.
It was a daunting sight for the promising upstart, as he is the ICC's number one-ranked T20I batter. Agony and anguish were visible on his face as he had his eyes closed and his head fallen back while making the long walk back to the dressing room.
It was his third duck in a row, making it perilous for the superstar Indian opener.
India Opener Trolled On Social Media For Three Consecutive Ducks
Following Abhishek Sharma's third duck in a row, social media erupted over the Indian Opener's inability to convert his chances into massive knocks. Fans lashed out at the young cricketer for failing to utilise his chances in one of the grandest stages of cricket.
Soon after Abhishek's dismissal, Ishan Kishan became the victim of Dutt's spin sorcery as he was dismissed as well. Despite being right on track with the momentum, the Netherlands' off-spin tactic helped them bring down Kishan.
