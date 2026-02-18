Glenn McGrath Launches Scathing Attack At Mitchell Marsh-led Australia After Early Exit In T20 World Cup 2026: 'The Aura Is No Longer There'

Australia's players stand for national anthem before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka | Image: AP

T20 World Cup 2026: Former cricketer Glenn McGrath launched a scathing attack on the Mitchell Marsh-led Australian cricket team following their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia’s highest Test wicket-taker criticized the side, saying the current team lacks the aura of past Australian squads.

Ahead of the tournament, Australia were hit by an injury crisis, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ruled out due to fitness concerns. Speaking on the YouTube show The Fast Bowling Cartel, McGrath claimed it was no surprise that Australia failed to qualify for the Super 8s.

“We said at the start of this World Cup that we were concerned about Australia. All of a sudden, the aura of that Australian team is no longer there when other teams play it … unfortunately, not surprisingly. You wonder what’s happening … it’s all over the place,” McGrath said.

He also slammed all-rounder Cameron Green for his poor performance in the tournament, adding that Steve Smith should have been included in the squad from the beginning.

“If he’s not bowling, then what the selectors are saying is that he’s a better player than Steve Smith. If he’s not bowling, I just can’t see how he justifies a spot in that side,” he added.

Australia To Play Oman In Their Last Groupstage Fixture

Australia ended their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a disappointing note, finishing fourth in Group B with two points and a net run rate of +0.414.

The Aussies had a strong start with a 67-run victory over Ireland on February 11, but failed to maintain momentum. They suffered a 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe on February 13, before Sri Lanka stunned them with an eight-wicket win.