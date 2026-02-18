WATCH | Shubman Gill Joins Gujarat Titans' Training Camp To Kick Off Preparation For IPL 2026

Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has begun preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. With the cash-rich franchise tournament set to kick off in a couple of months, preparations have kicked off among several IPL teams, with GT also starting their camp with their available players.

Shubman Gill is coming through a rough time lately. The Indian cricketer suffered a neck injury and is also coming off a series loss against South Africa in Test and ODIs.

To add insult to injury, Shubman Gill's unpleasant form led to his non-selection from Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Shubman Gill Begins Training For IPL 2026 With Gujarat Titans

In a video shared by the Gujarat Titans on 'X' (Formerly Twitter), Shubman Gill kicked off pre-camp practice for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The Indian Test and ODI captain trained rigorously in the nets, bringing out an array of shots in his arsenal.

Players, coaching staff and other members watched in awe as Shubman Gill continued to train with the bat. He brought out some big shots while training.

The pre-camp for GT was led by head coach Ashish Nehra, with seasoned players like Ishant Sharma also spotted at the pre-camp ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Gujarat Titans To Aim For Second IPL Title In 2026 Season

The Gujarat Titans turned things around after a lowly eighth-place finish back in 2024. In the 2025 season, the one-time IPL title winners wrapped up their campaign with a third-place finish, securing nine wins, four losses and one no result.

While they did not clinch the title in 2025, GT delivered a statement with its clinical performance with the bat and ball. With the Titans kicking off early practice, all eyes would be on the relatively new side to make waves with their performance in the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League.