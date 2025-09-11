Abhishek Sharma Earns High Praise After Exceptional Batting Display Against UAE At Asia Cup 2025: 'He Has His Own Style'

Asia Cup 2025: India started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a good note after sealing a dominating nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

Kuldeep Yadav Wins PoTM Award Against UAE At Asia Cup 2025

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in the first inning. Kuldeep's brilliant spell helped India bundle the UAE out for 57 in the 13.1 overs.

Shivam Dube also shone with the ball, picking three wickets in his two-over spell.

During the run chase, Abhishek Sharma gave the Men in Blue a fiery start in the second inning. The 25-year-old played a 30-run knock from 16 balls at a strike rate of 187.50. He hammered two fours and three sixes during his time on the crease.

It took India just 4.3 overs to chase down the target and clinch a commanding win over the hosts.

Former Cricketer Heaps Praise On Abhishek Sharma

While speaking on Sony Sports, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja hailed Abhishek Sharma's knock against the UAE, saying that the youngster hits like that, he is slapping someone. Jadeja added that Abhishek doesn't show any dignity towards the opponent bowlers.

"He hits like he is slapping someone. People might be thinking that the Indian batting might be about to start now, but they have finished the match in 4.3 overs, and this was the first ball. He does not show any dignity," Ajay Jadeja said.

He added that the left-handed batter has his own style of batting.

"He has his own style. The entire world hits on the on-side when they hit fours and sixes. It's not that he doesn't hit on the on-side, but he favors the off-side. All coaches teach you to bowl on or outside the off-stump, and he plays the fastest there," he added.