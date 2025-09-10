Jasprit Bumrah Clean Bowls Alishan Sharafu With Deadly Yorker During Asia Cup 2025 Match Between India-UAE | WATCH VIDEO

Asia Cup 2025: Veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is among the best of the generation in his second over with the new ball on Wednesday against UAE. Bumrah clean bowled UAE batter Alishan Sharafu with a yorker. It was inch-perfect as he got the yorker right at the ideal pace to beat the batter.

It was absolutely unplayable and Bumrah is known to get it right. He is popularly also known as the yorker king. With that wicket, he put UAE in a spot of bother right from the outset. After the ball disturbed the stumps, the batter was stunned as he could not believe what happened. Here is the clip of Bumrah's wicket that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, UAE are in further trouble as they have lost another wicket. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed Muhammad Zohaib against the run of play to ensure India are on top after the powerplay. India are expected to win the game comfortably. At the time of filing the copy, UAE are reeling at 44 for two in the seventh over.

SKY Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first. He reckons there would be dew playing a part later on in the evening.

"Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off," Suryakumar Yadav said after winning the toss.