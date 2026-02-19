'No IF, No BUT': Arshdeep Singh-Aryan Dutt Exchange Jerseys After India Beat Netherlands; Act Wins Hearts

T20 World Cup: It was a clinical show by the hosts at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night. Team India did not put a foot wrong as they went on to cap off their group-stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup unbeaten. After the 17-run win, pacer Arshdeep Singh and Netherlands Aryan Dutt were spotted exchanging jerseys in a heartwarming gesture. The association of Aryan Dutt with Arshdeep goes back a long way. There was a time Dutt used to train in Chandigarh in his younger days and that is how he knows Arshdeep.

The Indian pacer took to Instagram to flaunt the bond they share. He posted the picture and captioned it as: “No IF No BUT, shoutout to ARYAN DUTT.”

Aryan Dutt Shines

Allrounder Aryan Dutt had a night to remember in Ahmedabad as he dismissed big-fish Abhishek Sharma in the first over of the game. Dutt cleaned up the Indian opener. Just after that, he dismissed the other Indian opener, Ishan Kishan. Dutt ended up with astounding figures of two for 19 in his quoata of four overs. Unfortunately, he did not come good with the bat as he perished for a golden duck. He is just 22 and has a long career ahead of him.

India Unstoppable

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side have not put a foot wrong in the ongoing T20 World Cup. They have made it four out of four and would now be one of the teams to beat in the Super 8. There is no doubt that Abhishek's form is concerning but with the kind of game he has, he could fire soon. No doubt, he is due for a big one and fans would hope it comes against South Africa on Sunday in India's first Super 8 game in Ahmedabad.