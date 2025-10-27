WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Goes Berserk In Training, Plays Big Shots In Nets As 'Men In Blue' Prepare For IND vs AUS T20I Series

Australia will now host Suryakumar Yadav's India for a five-match T20I series. Australia recently locked horns with India in three ODIs, and they comfortably won the series 2-1. As far as the T20Is are concerned, India are a powerhouse, and there are no doubts about it.

Reigning world champions of T20I cricket, India recently won the Asia Cup and solidified their domination as the best team in the shortest international format.

Abhishek Sharma Unleashes Himself In Nets

The biggest factor behind India's resurgence in the T20I format has been Abhishek Sharma. The youngster has had a short international career so far, and he already looks like the next big thing in Indian cricket. Abhishek Sharma was in red-hot form in the Asia Cup that was played prior to the India vs West Indies Test series, and Mitchell Marsh's Australia will be wary of the threat that Sharma possesses.

The Indian T20I team has already started to prepare for the five-match series that begins on October 29, 2025. India might have lost the ODI series, but they'll like to level the score by defeating Australia in the five-match series. A video is recently going viral where Abhishek Sharma can be seen tonking the ball as hard as he can in the nets. It is safe to say that Abhishek believes in all-out attack as far as the T20I format is concerned, and his approach isn't going to change in the upcoming T20I series as well.

Watch the video here

Abhishek Sharma, who debuted for India in 2024, has played just 24 T20I games for India and has scored 849 runs. Sharma averages 36.91, and he has scored these runs with a staggering strike rate of 196.08 on the highest level.

Abhishek Sharma Lights Up Asia Cup 2025