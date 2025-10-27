Australia Add Indian Origin Spinner To Their Squad For IND vs AUS T20I Series After Adam Zampa Pulls Out

Australia have a packed schedule of international cricket in the coming few months, and much to their advantage, they will play most of them at home. After defeating India in the three-match ODI series 2-1, the Aussies are gearing up to host Suryakumar Yadav's men in a five-match T20I series that starts on October 29, 2025.

The Indian T20I team is currently in red-hot form, and they won the Asia Cup a few days back. Australia will be wary of the threat that India possess, and they will expect a tough fight from the visitors in the upcoming five-match series.

Tanveer Sangha Added To Australia's T20I Squad

Australia have added leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha in Australia's T20I side. The five matches of the upcoming T20I series are scheduled to be played on October 29, 31, and November 2, 6, and 8. The move comes after Adam Zampa pulled out of the squad due to personal reasons. The star spinner is expecting the birth of his second child, and hence he won't be available for the entire series.

Zampa had missed the first ODI of the recently concluded India vs Australia series. He later returned to play the last two matches and was named the player of the match in the second ODI. Zampa is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, and the hosts will hope that his replacement Tanveer Sangha can step up to the contest.

Australia's updated T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha.

Here's What You Need To Know About Tanveer Sangha

Born on November 26, 2001, 23-year-old Tanveer Sangha represents Australia and the Sydney Thunder. Sangha also represents New South Wales domestically. Sangha is an Indian-origin player, and his father Joga Singh comes from a village near Jalandhar.