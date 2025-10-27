Huge Setback For India Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Semi-Final, Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Prior To Knockout Clash: Report

Harmanpreet Kaur's India are all set to face Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025. India finished the group stages with seven points from as many games despite losing three consecutive games to England, Australia, and South Africa.

Rain played spoilsport in the India vs Bangladesh game, and it was being considered as a final dress rehearsal for the 'Women in Blue', prior to their do-or-die knockout game against the Aussies.

Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of Women's World Cup

India have sustained a huge blow to their World Cup dreams, just two days prior to their semi-final against Australia. Star India batter and Smriti Mandhana's opening partner, Pratika Rawal, has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup. Rawal is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup, and with 308 runs to her name, she is just behind Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

While fielding at the boundary rope during the rain-affected India vs Bangladesh match in DY Patil Stadium, Rawal fell awkwardly, and as a result, she was seen wincing in pain. She was soon taken off the field by the support staff, and once the game was called off, she underwent scans. Rawal being ruled out of the World Cup is a big blow for the Indian cricket team and for their chances of winning the ODI World Cup for the first time.

The star opening batter had debuted for India in 2024, and since then, she has decimated and dominated every opposition that she has faced in her short international career. Rawal was also on the verge of becoming only the second player to aggregate 1000 runs in a calendar year, but she might have to wait and let the extent of her injury decide if she can reach the milestone.

Questions On Richa Ghosh's Fitness