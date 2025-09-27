Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Elusive T20I Lists, Here Are The Records Made During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Game

Suryakumar Yadav-led India overcame a scare as they defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over of their last Super Four game. This was their sixth win in as many tied finishes in T20Is. India are not only the defending champions of the Asia Cup, but they are also the reigning World T20I champions.

India last won the T20I Asia Cup back in 2016, and since then, they have been longing to repeat their heroic feat. The last time the Asia Cup was played in a T20I format, India had failed to reach the finals of the continental championship.

Abhishek Sharma Races Past Virat Kohli

Young Indian southpaw Abhishek Sharma is in the form of his life, and he has been one of the biggest factors in India remaining unbeaten in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The 25-year-old batter scored 61 runs from 31 balls in India's last Super Four game against Sri Lanka. Abhishek hit 8 fours and 2 sixes and scored these runs at an average of 196.77. The Indian youngster also made a few records and joined the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in elusive lists.

Most Runs For India In T20I Tournament

2014: 319 runs by Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup

319 runs by Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup 2025: 309 runs by Abhishek Sharma in Asia Cup

Most Runs In Asia Cup T20 Edition

307*: Abhishek Sharma, 2025 from 6 innings

Abhishek Sharma, 2025 from 6 innings 281: Mohammad Rizwan, 2022 from 6 innings

Mohammad Rizwan, 2022 from 6 innings 276: Virat Kohli, 2022 from 5 innings

Virat Kohli, 2022 from 5 innings 196: Ibrahim Zadran, 2022 from 5 innings

Half-century In 25 Or Fewer Balls For India In T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav*: 7

7 Rohit Sharma: 6

6 Abhishek Sharma*: 6

Most Consecutive 30+ Scores In T20Is

7: Mohammad Rizwan in 2021

Mohammad Rizwan in 2021 7: Rohit Sharma in 2021/22

Rohit Sharma in 2021/22 7: Abhishek Sharma in 2025*

Suryakumar Yadav Attains New Milestone As Skipper