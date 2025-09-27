Updated 27 September 2025 at 12:13 IST
Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Elusive T20I Lists, Here Are The Records Made During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Game
Abhishek Sharma has scored 309 runs from 6 matches in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The Indian youngster has scored these runs with a strike rate of 204.64
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Suryakumar Yadav-led India overcame a scare as they defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over of their last Super Four game. This was their sixth win in as many tied finishes in T20Is. India are not only the defending champions of the Asia Cup, but they are also the reigning World T20I champions.
India last won the T20I Asia Cup back in 2016, and since then, they have been longing to repeat their heroic feat. The last time the Asia Cup was played in a T20I format, India had failed to reach the finals of the continental championship.
Abhishek Sharma Races Past Virat Kohli
Young Indian southpaw Abhishek Sharma is in the form of his life, and he has been one of the biggest factors in India remaining unbeaten in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The 25-year-old batter scored 61 runs from 31 balls in India's last Super Four game against Sri Lanka. Abhishek hit 8 fours and 2 sixes and scored these runs at an average of 196.77. The Indian youngster also made a few records and joined the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in elusive lists.
Most Runs For India In T20I Tournament
- 2014: 319 runs by Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup
- 2025: 309 runs by Abhishek Sharma in Asia Cup
Most Runs In Asia Cup T20 Edition
- 307*: Abhishek Sharma, 2025 from 6 innings
- 281: Mohammad Rizwan, 2022 from 6 innings
- 276: Virat Kohli, 2022 from 5 innings
- 196: Ibrahim Zadran, 2022 from 5 innings
Half-century In 25 Or Fewer Balls For India In T20Is
- Suryakumar Yadav*: 7
- Rohit Sharma: 6
- Abhishek Sharma*: 6
Most Consecutive 30+ Scores In T20Is
- 7: Mohammad Rizwan in 2021
- 7: Rohit Sharma in 2021/22
- 7: Abhishek Sharma in 2025*
ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav's India Continue Their All-Round Dominate In ICC T20I Rankings, Three Star Indian Players Reclaim The 'Numero Uno' Position
Suryakumar Yadav Attains New Milestone As Skipper
The Indian T20I team under Suryakumar Yadav looks invincible. India are yet to lose a series since SKY took over as the skipper. From the 28 T20I games that Surya has played as captain, India has scored double hundreds on 12 different occasions. Surya's winning percentage is also 91% while defending scores of over 200.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 12:13 IST